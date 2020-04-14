NASCAR's Kyle Larson Fired by Chip Ganassi Racing After Using N-Word on Twitch

Terry Renna/Associated Press

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Tuesday that it has fired NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event on Twitch on Sunday.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports tweeted CGR's statement on the matter:

CGR announced Monday that it had suspended Larson, but decided to officially part ways with the 27-year-old after further consideration.

Larson used the N-word while trying to get in communication with his spotter during the virtual race.

After CGR's initial decision to suspend Larson, the driver released the following statement, per ESPN:

"I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It's just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community.

"I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times."

NASCAR also released a statement regarding the incident: "NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base."

With the 2020 NASCAR season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, drivers have been competing in iRacing events.

In addition to getting fired by CGR, iRacing suspended Larson from competing indefinitely.

Larson is widely considered one of the best young drivers in NASCAR, and he is coming off the best season of his career after finishing sixth in the 2019 Cup Series standings. Larson made his Cup Series debut in 2013, and he is in the midst of his seventh season as a full-time Cup Series driver.

The Elk Grove, California, native has six career Cup Series wins to his credit and has finished ninth or better in the overall standings in each of the past four seasons.

If and when the 2020 NASCAR season resumes, CGR will be tasked with finding a new teammate for veteran driver Kurt Busch.