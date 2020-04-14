MLB Commits to Paying Employees Through at Least May 31 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball committed to paying league employees through at least May 31 on Tuesday during the league's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a memo that he and other senior staff will reduce their pay by an average of 35 percent in 2020 as well.

Per Passan, Manfred also said that MLB will continue to make "scheduled financial distributions" to teams in April and May to "assist the clubs in paying the salary advances that are being made to players." That number will reportedly total $170 million through May.

