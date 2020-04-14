Jalen Hurts Rumors: Packers, Chargers Have Met with QB Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers have both reportedly met with quarterback prospect Jalen Hurts in a virtual fashion ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Both the Packers and Chargers seem like good bets to select a quarterback in the first few rounds of the draft, which runs from April 23-25. Green Bay starting signal-caller Aaron Rodgers is 36 years of age, while L.A. starter Tyrod Taylor is 30 and far from a lock to take the first snap of the 2020 season for the Bolts.

Hurts hasn't been mentioned by most draft experts as a first-round option due to the presence of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, but he could be a high-upside option on Day 2.

