Jordan Love Rumors: QB Is NFL Draft's 'True Wildcard'; Could Go from No. 5 to 25

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As teams fill out their 2020 NFL draft boards, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love appears to be the most divisive player in regards to where he could be selected in the first round.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Love is the "true wildcard" of the class and could be drafted as high as the No. 5 pick or as low as No. 25.

          

