Jordan Love Rumors: QB Is NFL Draft's 'True Wildcard'; Could Go from No. 5 to 25

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As teams fill out their 2020 NFL draft boards, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love appears to be the most divisive player in regards to where he could be selected in the first round.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Love is the "true wildcard" of the class and could be drafted as high as the No. 5 pick or as low as No. 25.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.