Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Won't Attend Offseason Program Without Contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly won't take part in the team's virtual offseason program unless he receives a contract extension.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Prescott, who received the Cowboys' franchise tag in March, wouldn't have shown up for OTAs before they were postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the same will hold true for the home-based preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

                 

