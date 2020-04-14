Bill Belichick on Tom Brady Leaving Patriots for Bucs: 'Water Under the Bridge'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on as Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks by during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Tom Brady's decision to leave the Pats to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency "water under the bridge."

"We're really focused on this season and trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as we can be this year," Belichick told reporters Monday.

                  

