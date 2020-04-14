Bill Belichick on Tom Brady Leaving Patriots for Bucs: 'Water Under the Bridge'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Tom Brady's decision to leave the Pats to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency "water under the bridge."

"We're really focused on this season and trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as we can be this year," Belichick told reporters Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.