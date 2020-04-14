NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Brandon Ingram, Bogdan Bogdanovic, More

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans need to hold on to their leading scorer to continue their ascension in the Western Conference.

The good news when it comes to Brandon Ingram's status is New Orleans can offer him first since he is a restricted free agent this offseason.

It would make sense for the Pelicans to do everything to keep the 22-year-old since he is a key piece in the young core that also includes Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans isn't the only NBA franchise that needs to keep one of its top scorers for at least one more season, as the Sacramento Kings will try to lock up Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is also a restricted free agent.

NBA Free-Agent Predictions

Brandon Ingram

Five of New Orleans' top six scorers are already under contract for the 2020 campaign.

J.J. Redick and and Jrue Holiday are in line to be the top earners, with Ball and Williamson also expected to make eight figures.

Ingram could come close to joining that group at around the $10 million range, as the qualifying offer linked to his contract is worth $9.4 million.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Pelicans are expected "to match any offer sheet" presented to Ingram.

His uptick in production from 18.3 points per game in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers to 24.3 points per game in his first year with the Pelicans should intrigue a handful of prospective suitors.

If the Pelicans are all-in on bringing him back, they may have to go over $10 million depending on what others teams put on the table.

Any amount of money can be justified when it comes to the fourth-year player, as he currently holds career bests in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.

If Ingram improves his shooting a bit when the season resumes, he could be set for his third straight season with a field-goal percentage over 47 percent. He is currently at 46.6 percent.

Securing Ingram would allow the young core to continue to mesh together as New Orleans makes a run at a postseason berth. It improved its winning percentage from .402 last season to .438 in this campaign.

Although it will be tough to land in the top eight of the Western Conference, the Pelicans would be in the best position possible to do so with Ingram on the roster next season.

Prediction: New Orleans matches any offers for Ingram.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic has put up consistent numbers for the Kings for a few years running.

A year after averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, the 27-year-old has recorded 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Just like the Pelicans with Ingram, the Kings "intend to match any offer sheet from another team" when it comes to Bogdanovic, per The Athletic's Jason Jones.

He is making $8.6 million this season, and the qualifying offer set on his deal is $10.6 million. Bringing him back would give the Kings a solid shooter in the lineup to continue to build around.

Between Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdanovic, the Kings have a decent core, but they need a better roster to crawl up the Western Conference standings.

If the Kings fail to catch the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed, they will have a lottery selection to add to that group, plus any potential free-agent signings.

After locking down Bogdanovic, the Kings need to bring in more depth behind their top scorers to challenge for the No. 8 seed.

Prediction: Sacramento does everything to keep Bogdanovic.

Joe Harris

When the Brooklyn Nets return to full strength next season, they are going to need reliable scorers alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Unrestricted free agent Joe Harris has filled that role for years, and it would be a big boost for the franchise if he returns.

The 28-year-old is averaging a career-best 13.9 points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range. In the last three seasons, he has posted over 10 points per game and a three-point percentage over 40 percent.

Harris told reporters in February that he hopes to return to the Eastern Conference side, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis:

"Definitely! Why wouldn't you. Obviously those are guys who I've gotten close with now that I've been with them this past year. They're obviously incredible players. You see what they're able to do when they are healthy and playing. I don't think there's anybody in the NBA who wouldn't want to play with those guys."

Harris is at the back end of a two-year, $16 million contract, and given his consistency, he could demand around the same amount or higher to help the Nets chase the top spot in the East.

Prediction: Harris remains with Brooklyn.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.