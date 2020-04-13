Brett Favre, Packers Beat Tom Brady, Patriots to Win B/R Madden GOAT Bowl Sim

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Tom Brady can have his six Super Bowl rings.

Brett Favre is a B/R Madden 20 GOAT Sim champion.

Favre led the virtual Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 overtime victory over Brady's New England Patriots in the first-ever B/R GOAT Bowl on Monday. It was a rematch of Super Bowl XXXI, which Green Bay won by 14 points without as much late drama.

Favre, who was under center instead of Aaron Rodgers because of a fan vote on Twitter, went to work in overtime with a slant to Don Hutson, a completion to James Lofton and then a short touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger to win the game.

He finished with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Brady countered with 283 passing yards but zero touchdown throws.

While Green Bay ended in glory, it appeared as if Brady would lift the trophy in typical fashion in the early going. Sam Cunningham punched it in for the first touchdown of the game, and the NFC representative settled for a field goal upon getting to New England's 1-yard line after an ill-advised pitch play.

That's when Ahman Green went to work, giving the Packers their first touchdown by busting out the jukes on a 33-yard scamper and then finding the end zone again—this time as a receiver—in the third quarter to retake the lead after Kevin Faulk scored for the Patriots.

Sandwiched between the Green touchdowns was a common sight throughout this entire tournament, which featured a number of teams letting the clock run out inside the opponent's territory at the end of the half.

The Patriots took that to the extreme by getting all the way to the Packers' 2-yard line before missing an opportunity to go up 21-10 and receive the ball to start the second half.

Both defenses settled in after Green's second score, thanks largely to key sacks from Richard Seymour and Clay Matthews. After the teams exchanged field goals, Brady fittingly found the ball in his hands with less than two minutes remaining and down three points.

He could only drive New England into field-goal range, where Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 52-yarder to force overtime.

Like Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 season's AFC Championship Game, Brady wouldn't touch the ball again and watched his team give up the game-winning touchdown in overtime.