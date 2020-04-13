Rockets' Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops to Houston Students

Rockets' Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops to Houston StudentsApril 14, 2020
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook donated 650 laptops through his Why Not? Foundation to local students unable to attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner drew attention to Westbrook's generosity on Twitter:
Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner
Now more than ever, we need our internet providers to help our students close the digital divide in our city. @russwest44 through his Why Not? Foundation and Comp U Dot will donate 650 laptops for students in our city to assist them with their digital education. #COVID19
"Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court," Turner said in a statement on the Rockets' official site. "This donation will be a gamechanger for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The generous contribution from the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will help young people stay focused on their education at home and until they can return to their classroom."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools statewide through at least May 4 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, students have had to work remotely, with some lacking the necessary supplies.
Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit founded in 2007, has been working to distribute refurbished computers to those in need during the pandemic. The Rockets noted Comp-U-Dopt has handed out almost 1,000 computers since March 18.
