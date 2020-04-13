Rockets' Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops to Houston Students

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 26 : Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 26, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook donated 650 laptops through his Why Not? Foundation to local students unable to attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner drew attention to Westbrook's generosity on Twitter:

"Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court," Turner said in a statement on the Rockets' official site. "This donation will be a gamechanger for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The generous contribution from the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will help young people stay focused on their education at home and until they can return to their classroom."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools statewide through at least May 4 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, students have had to work remotely, with some lacking the necessary supplies.

Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit founded in 2007, has been working to distribute refurbished computers to those in need during the pandemic. The Rockets noted Comp-U-Dopt has handed out almost 1,000 computers since March 18.

Video Play Button

Related

    Masai Ujiri Talks Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan Trade, More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Masai Ujiri Talks Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan Trade, More

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pistons Owner Buys 100K Masks

    Tom Gores purchased surgical-grade masks for Detroit first responders and city workers during COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pistons Owner Buys 100K Masks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Offering NBA, NFL Players 40% of Profit from BBB Sales

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Ball Offering NBA, NFL Players 40% of Profit from BBB Sales

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    KAT’s Mom Dies from COVID-19

    Wolves announce Jacqueline Towns has died due to complications from the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT’s Mom Dies from COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report