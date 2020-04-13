Report: Cris Collinsworth to Stay on 'SNF' for 'Many' Years Amid Drew Brees Buzz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: Cris Collinsworth, NBC Sports Sunday Night Football announcer, looks on from the sideline before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs 43-14. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

NBC Sports reportedly isn't looking to replace Cris Collinsworth with Drew Brees when the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees makes his foray into broadcasting. 

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported Monday that Collinsworth "will not leave the Sunday Night Football booth for many more years."

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Brees will sign with NBC Sports once his playing career ends and "be groomed as the potential replacement for [Collinsworth]."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

