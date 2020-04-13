Report: Cris Collinsworth to Stay on 'SNF' for 'Many' Years Amid Drew Brees Buzz

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

NBC Sports reportedly isn't looking to replace Cris Collinsworth with Drew Brees when the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees makes his foray into broadcasting.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported Monday that Collinsworth "will not leave the Sunday Night Football booth for many more years."

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Brees will sign with NBC Sports once his playing career ends and "be groomed as the potential replacement for [Collinsworth]."

