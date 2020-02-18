Saints' Drew Brees Announces Return for 2020 Season: 'Let's Make Another Run'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Even though there was no indication Drew Brees was going anywhere, the 41-year-old said Tuesday he will return to the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Brees announced his decision to return for his 15th season with the Saints via Instagram:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in January the 19-year veteran wanted to sign a new deal and wouldn't retire even if the Saints won the Super Bowl.

New Orleans' season came to an end with an upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card Game.

The 13-time Pro Bowler set the NFL record for completion percentage in 2018 and is the only quarterback in NFL history who has more than one season with at least a 70 percent completion rate. He has accomplished the feat five times.

Brees also set records for career completions (6,867) and passing yards (77,416) during the 2018 season. In December 2019, he became the NFL's all-time touchdown leader with 547, surpassing former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star Peyton Manning (539).

Last season was another successful one for Brees even though he missed five games early with a torn thumb ligament. He led the league in completion percentage (74.3) and had the highest touchdown percentage (7.1) of his career.

The Saints are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and could make a deep playoff run in 2020.

Coming off another excellent season, Brees' expectations will be sky-high. He's always broken through his ceiling, so there's no reason to think he won't have New Orleans back in contention for a Super Bowl.

