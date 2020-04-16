MLB Position Power Rankings for Each Team's Projected Bullpen

8 of 8

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

3. Milwaukee Brewers

Key Contributors: Josh Hader, Brent Suter, David Phelps, Alex Claudio, Corey Knebel

Good luck finding a more dominant reliever in 2020 than Hader. The lethal lefty had a 0.81 WHIP and a K/9 north of 15.8 in each of the last two seasons. Per Baseball Reference, here's the full list of pitchers in MLB history with a WHIP below 0.82, a K/9 above 15.8 and at least 50 innings pitched: Craig Kimbrel in 2012 and 2017 and Hader in 2018 and 2019.

Then there's Suter, who came back from Tommy John surgery last September and had a 0.49 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 18.1 innings. Small sample size for a guy who was a starter in 2017-18, but he could be a dominant multiple-inning reliever again if he remains in that role.

The Brewers are also awaiting Knebel's return from TJ surgery. Before Hader, he was Milwaukee's strikeout-proficient closer. Knebel was an All-Star in 2017, finishing that season with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA. He had the surgery last April and was going to open this year on the IL. However, the delayed start should make him available on Opening Day, whenever that may be.

Phelps is also a former Tommy John surgery recipient, missing all of 2018 because of it. But he has been solid as a reliever dating back to 2016.

If Knebel can regain his pre-surgery form, this might be the best 'pen in the majors.

2. San Diego Padres

Key Contributors: Kirby Yates, Emilio Pagan, Craig Stammen, Drew Pomeranz

No one could have guessed in 2015-16 that Yates would become one of the best relievers in the league a few years later. He had a 7.97 ERA in 2015 and wasn't that much better the following season (5.23). Even the start of 2017 offered little promise, as he began the year in the minors and made just a one-inning appearance with the Angels before getting waived.

Since landing in San Diego, though, he has gone from serviceable to good to elite in three years. Yates had a 2.14 ERA in 2018 and a league-best 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA last year. He also averaged 15.0 K/9 last year and finished top 10 in the NL Cy Young race.

As if that wasn't enough, the Padres acquired Pagan, who had a 2.31 ERA and 20 saves in Tampa Bay last season. From April 21-May 31, he pitched 17.2 scoreless innings with 27 strikeouts, primarily as a middle reliever. Even a fraction of that as the setup guy in San Diego would be a huge boost for a bullpen that didn't have much beyond Yates last year.

Stammen was the exception to that rule with a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings of work. It was his third consecutive year in San Diego with a sub-3.30 ERA.

And during his two-month run primarily as a reliever with the Brewers last year, Pomeranz had a 2.39 ERA. If he can reprise that role as the left-handed specialist out of the bullpen, hard to find a weakness in this group.

1. New York Yankees

Key Contributors: Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Chad Green

There are several competent challengers to the throne, but the Yankees remain the bullpen to beat.

Chapman had a sub-2.60 ERA and at least 32 saves for the seventh time in eight seasons. And while the Yankees were hoping to have Dellin Betances as his second fiddle once again, the combination of Britton, Kahnle and Ottavino did a great job collectively holding down the setup job while Betances was only able to pitch 0.2 innings due to injuries.

Each member of that trio had at least 27 holds, and both Britton and Ottavino did so with a sub-2.00 ERA. Kahnle had the worst ERA of the bunch (3.67), but he also pitched in eight of New York's nine postseason games with a 2.25 ERA. For him to be the fourth-best relief option speaks volumes to how strong the first three are.

Hard to argue with Green as the fifth-best reliever, either. He struggled a bit last season, but he had an ERA of 1.83 in 2017 and 2.50 in 2018 and averaged at least 11 K/9 and 5.1 K/BB in each of the past three seasons.

There are other trios that can contend with New York's "Big Three," but there aren't any quintets quite like this one.

Here are the rest of our rankings in this series. Come back soon, baseball:

Starting Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Outfields