MLB Position Power Rankings for Every Team's Projected Third Basemen

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

3. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels

The Angels already had a great defensive option at third base in the form of David Fletcher. Meanwhile, Tommy La Stella was a strong option at the plate, batting .295 with 16 home runs in 80 games played, but his defense was lacking. If only they could have used La Stella as a DH for Fletcher.

They decided to back up the Brink's truck to get a guy who can wear both of those hats at the same time, signing Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal after he played a pivotal part in bringing a World Series trophy to the nation's capital.

Frankly, it may end up being a steal if Tony Two Bags keeps playing like he has been.

Rendon batted better than .300 with at least 24 home runs and more than 40 doubles in each of the last three seasons. And while he was never able to supplant Nolan Arenado atop the NL 3B Gold Glove pecking order, he's a plus defender who has only committed 33 errors in more than 5,000 innings at third base over the past four years.

Toward the end of the contract, he'll probably end up moving back to second base or perhaps to first, but he should be quite the asset both at the dish and in the field for the next few years.

2. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Bregman was awesome last season. He batted .296 with 41 home runs and ended up with a FanGraphs WAR of 8.5. He earned 80 percent of the AL MVP vote share and finished just a handful of votes shy of beating out Mike Trout for that honor.

He was also quite solid in 2018, batting .286 with 31 home runs and a 7.6 FanGraphs WAR.

But he hasn't been doing it as long as Nolan Arenado has, and he's nowhere near as good in the field. In fact, he spent most of the final five weeks of last season at shortstop while the Astros tried to adjust to Carlos Correa's injuries. They put rookie Abraham Toro at third base instead because that was the defensive arrangement that was least susceptible to poor play.

All the same, we're talking about the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft who is just 25 and who perhaps still has not hit his peak.

And before you pull out the "Well, the Astros cheat, so..." card, be sure to note that Bregman was considerably better outside of Minute Maid Park. He hit .278 with 16 home runs in 80 home games and batted .315 with 25 home runs in 76 games on the road.

1. Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Arenado has won the NL Gold Glove for third basemen in each of his seven seasons in the majors. That alone made him a lock for our top five.

He has also finished top eight in the NL MVP vote in each of the past five seasons, earning the Silver Slugger in each year from 2015 to '18. (Now that 2019 Silver Slugger Rendon is in the American League, there's a good chance Arenado is about to start another four-year streak in that category.)

In each of the past five seasons, he had at least 31 doubles, 37 home runs, 110 RBI and a batting average of .287. Per Baseball Reference, there have been 11 such seasons in the past five years, and this one man is responsible for 45 percent of them. No other player reached all four of those plateaus in the same year more than once during that half decade.

In MLB history, here's the full list of legends who did it at least five times: Albert Belle (five times), Albert Pujols (eight), Babe Ruth (five), Jeff Bagwell (five), Jimmie Foxx (five), Lou Gehrig (six), Manny Ramirez (six) and Arenado (five). And let's just say that some of those guys didn't exactly contribute as much on defense as Arenado does.

If you're starting a franchise from scratch, maybe you go with Bregman or Rafael Devers, since Arenado is turning 29 in mid-April. But if you're building a team for 2020 and you get first dibs at a third baseman, Arenado is the clear choice.