MLB Position Power Rankings for Every Team's Projected First Baseman

30. Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles

Chris Davis was last seen teasing a comeback with a 1.682 OPS and three home runs in nine Grapefruit League games. So, there may be hope for the remainder of his $161 million contract, which runs through 2022.

Back in real life, however, the minus-5.4 Baseball Reference WAR (rWAR) that Davis has racked up since 2017 is the worst mark out of all players who've made at least 1,000 plate appearances. Most of that futility stems from a bat that has basically stopped working over the last two seasons.

29. Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Angels

The very young among us might not be aware of just how good Albert Pujols was in his prime. He was MLB's best player from 2001 to 2010, during which he averaged a 1.050 OPS and 41 home runs per season.

Alas, modern-day Pujols is...not that guy. A 20-homer year is basically his offensive ceiling, and the only reason he's still playing first base is the Los Angeles Angels need to keep designated hitter open for Shohei Ohtani.

28. Ronald Guzman, Texas Rangers

Ronald Guzman put himself on the map in 2017 when he hit .298 with an .806 OPS at Triple-A. Yet the 210 games he's played in the majors have humbled him to the tune of a .229/.307/.415 slash line.

But at least Guzman is an above-average defender at the not-so-hot corner. There's also evidence that he underachieved offensively in 2019. Ultimately, the Texas Rangers aren't wrong to give him another shot.

27. Ryan O'Hearn, Kansas City Royals

There's nothing left for Ryan O'Hearn to prove in the minors, where he's slammed 104 home runs with a respectable .831 OPS in six seasons. Yet he may be banished there for good if he doesn't move past the .650 OPS he gave the Kansas City Royals last year.

The Royals can draw hope from the .950 OPS that O'Hearn put up in 44 games with them in 2018. As with Guzman, it's apparent he was bitten by the bad-luck bug in 2019.

26. Evan White, Seattle Mariners

Because he hasn't played in the majors, we have a limited frame of reference with Evan White. But the Seattle Mariners must like his outlook for 2020, or they wouldn't have signed him to a $24 million deal in November.

White has hit only 32 homers in 230 minor league games, but his .296 career average hints at a solid hit tool. Per MLB.com, he's also regarded as a Gold Glove-caliber defender who even has good wheels. All told, he has the goods to at least be an adequate regular.