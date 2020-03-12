MLB Comeback Stories Developing During 2020 Spring Training

0 of 8

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There are good reasons why Major League Baseball's Comeback Player of the Year awards aren't issued during spring training. Chief among them is the fact that the games don't count.

Nevertheless, there are some feel-good stories taking shape this spring.

We counted at least eight that are worth talking about. They involve veteran players who are at least two years removed from their last good season and who are in now in the process of putting up eye-popping numbers in Cactus League and Grapefruit League games.

We'll start with four pitchers and end with four hitters.