MLB Comeback Stories Developing During 2020 Spring TrainingMarch 12, 2020
MLB Comeback Stories Developing During 2020 Spring Training
There are good reasons why Major League Baseball's Comeback Player of the Year awards aren't issued during spring training. Chief among them is the fact that the games don't count.
Nevertheless, there are some feel-good stories taking shape this spring.
We counted at least eight that are worth talking about. They involve veteran players who are at least two years removed from their last good season and who are in now in the process of putting up eye-popping numbers in Cactus League and Grapefruit League games.
We'll start with four pitchers and end with four hitters.
Tyler Chatwood, Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs took a lot on faith when they signed Tyler Chatwood to a three-year, $36 million contract in December 2017. But according to Baseball Reference, he's managed only 1.4 wins above replacement in his two seasons with the club.
This spring, however, the 30-year-old has permitted just two runs in 9.2 innings. He's also walked only two batters against 11 strikeouts, which looks darn good relative to the horrid 1.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio he posted across 2018 and 2019.
"I think Chat's in a really good place and a head space," Cubs manager David Ross said, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
If the Cubs deem it appropriate, they might return Chatwood to the long relief role that suited him well in 2019. But at this rate, he's a near-lock to get a shot a redemptive season as their No. 5 starter.
Dylan Bundy, Los Angeles Angels
Granted, Dylan Bundy is arguably more of a breakout candidate than a comeback candidate. Even his best season with the Baltimore Orioles yielded only 2.7 WAR.
But as that 2017 season proves, Bundy was solid before he fell apart with a 5.13 ERA and an MLB-high 70 home runs allowed across 2018 and 2019. Following their trade for him in December, the Los Angeles Angels are obviously hoping he'll reclaim his upward momentum.
So far, so good. The 27-year-old former top prospect has taken the mound four times for the Angels and allowed only two runs on four hits and one walk. He's also struck out 16 batters, which tied him for the spring lead as of Wednesday.
Per MLB.com's Jesse Borek, Bundy has been prioritizing fastball command this spring. That's the right idea relative to his less-than-stellar velocity, and his results hint at some real progress.
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
After the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Kenley Jansen to a five-year, $80 million contract, he went on to do his usual thing in a superb 2017 season.
The last two years haven't been as kind to the 32-year-old closer. Jansen posted a career-worst 3.01 ERA in 2018, only to flop even harder with a 3.71 ERA in 2019. Both seasons were marred by a velocity dip on his trademark cutter.
But after five appearances this spring, Jansen is sitting on only one run and four hits allowed in six innings. He's struck out 11 and walked zero, with much-improved velocity relative to last spring.
Presumably, it helps that Jansen isn't recovering from heart surgery like he was at the outset of 2019. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, he and fellow Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly are also reaping the benefits of their offseason work at Driveline Baseball.
Felix Hernandez, Atlanta Braves
After posting a 5.82 ERA in only 44 appearances (all but one being starts) between 2018 and 2019, Felix Hernandez seemed like a good bet for retirement when last season came to a close.
Instead, the six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves in January. Between his 14 strikeouts and 1.98 ERA through 13.2 innings, he's potentially the favorite for the No. 5 spot in their rotation.
Because Hernandez, who turns 34 on April 8, has allowed 13 hits and five walks, it's fair to suspect that he's benefited from good luck. Yet his off-speed stuff (specifically his changeup) has looked pretty sharp, which inspired at least one believer on a rival team.
"If he commands the ball, he can pitch like that," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said after seeing Hernandez up close Monday, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.
Wil Myers, San Diego Padres
It's been three years since the San Diego Padres locked Wil Myers up with an $83 million pact. But he hasn't come close to building on his 2016 breakout, and he couldn't even rise to replacement level in 2019.
Currently, however, the 2013 AL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL All-Star is going off for a 1.097 OPS through 11 Cactus League games. He's notably collected six extra-base hits, including three home runs.
From the outside looking in, one can't help but wonder if the 29-year-old is playing angry after being involved in trade rumors throughout the winter. Heck, the rumors were ongoing as recently as February.
Or, maybe it's as simple as him meshing well with Padres hitting coach Damion Easley. As Myers told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune: "[Easley] definitely has a way to talk to players and really individualize his plan for players."
Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
Elsewhere in the National League West, Buster Posey is having a hell of a spring in his own right.
The six-time All-Star and 2012 NL MVP has collected 10 hits in 22 at-bats for a .455 average. Four of those hits have gone for extra bases, including a home run to the opposite field on March 1.
After slugging .475 between 2010 and 2017, Posey slugged only .375 in 219 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The latter also yielded just 0.9 WAR.
Posey's hot spring may simply be the result of him having the benefit of a normal offseason, as opposed to one committed to rehab after his hip surgery in August 2018. He might also want to show he still has something to say before turning his role as the Giants' franchise catcher over to Joey Bart.
Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles re-signed Chris Davis to a seven-year, $161 million contract in January 2016. That following season was merely fine, and then he became the worst player in baseball.
Between 2017 and 2019, Davis' minus-3.7 WAR was the lowest of any hitter who took at least 1,000 plate appearances. Such is life when a once-mighty bat deflates, as his did to the tune of a .626 OPS.
But all of a sudden, Davis is 7-for-15 with three home runs through nine Grapefruit League games. Factor in how he's also walked nine times, and his triple-slash line comes out to .467/.615/1.067.
Davis, who turns 34 on Tuesday, obviously won't stay this hot into the regular season. But after changing his diet and bulking up over the winter, perhaps there's something to him telling Steve Gardner of USA Today that he just "felt different" once he started to hit.
Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
Between 2010 and 2016, Miguel Cabrera was an annual All-Star who also captured two MVPs, four batting titles and, oh yeah, a $292 million contract.
Compare this to the last three years, in which he's been limited to 304 games, a .749 OPS, 31 homers and minus-0.1 WAR. In light of those numbers and the reality that he turns 37 on April 18, nobody had any real reasons to expect vintage Cabrera to show up in 2020.
Nevertheless, he has a 1.145 OPS and three home runs through 11 games this spring. To boot, two of his home runs were monster shots off the New York Yankees' $324 million ace, Gerrit Cole.
Even before all this, Cabrera showed up to camp as a member of this year's Best Shape of His Life club. Between that and his initial numbers, he's apparently serious about bouncing back in 2020.
Spring stats courtesy of MLB.com, and are current through Wednesday, March 11. Other stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.