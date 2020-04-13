WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 13

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 13April 14, 2020
After a few weeks of putting on pretaped shows from the Performance Center, WWE has started airing live content again with this week's Raw.
The decision to go back to live shows instead of taping things ahead of time seems strange. WWE has done a good job preventing spoilers from leaking, and taping things across the entire week sounds like a safer option for all of the employees than having everyone there for a live show all at once.
Monday was likely a stressful day for Vince McMahon because of the XFL filing for bankruptcy on top of WWE returning to a live format.
WWE didn't announce any matches before the show on its website like it usually does, so most of this week's broadcast was probably still being written and retooled before Raw went live.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's live episode of Monday Night Raw.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with Drew McIntyre coming to the ring after WWE played clips of his WrestleMania victory over Brock Lesnar.
He looked right into the camera and thanked the fans for the privilege of performing for them and supporting him since his title reign began last week.
McIntyre showed a clip of his match against Big Show while commenting on it in the background. He began saying he was going to be a fighting champion before the Unites States champion, Andrade, interrupted him.
Zelina Vega congratulated McIntyre on his win and reminded him how Andrade beat him for the NXT title. McIntyre said he remembered and accepted the challenge for a match.
Grade: B
Analysis
McIntyre looked genuinely humbled as he thanked the fans before he turned back into a confident WWE champion to continue the segment.
This was a good promo segment for the new champion. It was especially nice for WWE to bring Andrade and McIntyre's NXT feud into the story.
It's hard to pull off segments like this without a crowd, but Vega and McIntyre had enough charisma between them to make it work.
Asuka vs. Ruby Riott
Asuka and Ruby Riott were out after the break for the first of three Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Riott did not fall for Asuka’s fake handshake and immediately put her in a headlock.
She taunted The Empress of Tomorrow to show the real fighter she is, and Asuka responded by taking her down in an armbar and stomping on her shoulder.
The Japanese Superstar dominated the next few minutes with some of her signature high-impact offense. When we returned from the break, the green-haired grappler had retaken control of the situation.
Asuka ended up scoring the submission victory with her trademark finisher after a back and forth exchange of near falls.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Riott looked poised for a push when she returned to WWE television a couple of months ago, but everything changed when WWE had to stop having regular tapings.
This was a good match from two of the better workers on the Raw roster. Riott’s ability has ever been fully tapped by WWE and it was great to see her get an opportunity to shine against someone who is just as talented.
There were times when it looked like Riott was going to win and moments like that are what helped make this a solid performance. This is a combo WWE should keep in its back pocket for a future title feud.
Aleister Black vs. Oney Lorcan
Aleister Black came out looking to continue his current winning streak against NXT's Oney Lorcan. They began with a basic exchange of holds and reversals.
For two guys known for their striking ability, they kept things tamer than expected for the first few minutes. As soon as Lorcan hit the first European uppercut, the pace picked up.
When we returned from a commercial, Lorcan was in the driver's seat. He had Black on the defensive and kept him there with some precision strikes and painful submissions.
The Dutch Destroyer took a lot of punishment before he was finally able to hit Black Mass for the pin.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Black and Lorcan have complementary styles. They are not the same but they both use strikes as their primary source of offense.
They had good chemistry in this bout, especially when they were being more technical in the first half. They did not have a single weak moment.
There isn't much more to say here. These are two talented performers who displayed their skills in a great performance. The only complaint is that they didn't get more time.
Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan
The second Money in the Bank qualifying match of the night featured Sarah Logan taking on Shayna Baszler in her first post-WrestleMania appearance.
The Queen of Spades immediately tackled Logan to the mat and beat her mercilessly until the referee stepped in. She stomped on Logan's arm and the ref was forced to call for the bell.
The victor stormed off and threw a chair on her way to the back while Logan sat in the ring crying in pain.
Grade: C+
Analysis
As a match, this was short and uneventful. As a segment to make Baszler look like the most dangerous woman in the company, it worked perfectly.
This is similar to an injury angle she was part of in NXT with Dakota Kai. WWE made sure to keep the camera on Logan for a long time to sell how much pain she was in.
It would not be shocking to see Baszler win at Money in the Bank. Management clearly has big plans for her.
Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Theory
Newcomer Austin Theory was in action this week against former cruiserweight champion, Akira Tozawa.
The first minute was a competitive exchange but Theory quickly took control and grounded the Japanese Superstar in a rear chinlock.
Tozawa turned things around and hit a huge senton from the apron to the floor. Vega talked up her newest client on commentary while he tried to get himself back in the fight.
Theory hit the ATL for the win before he was joined by Andrade and Angel Garza in the ring. The trio beat up Tozawa while Vega called the shots from the stage.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Theory is continuing to be featured on Raw, which could indicate WWE plans to put him on the fast track instead of making him spend time in NXT.
This was a decent match. The attack after it was over to establish the trio as an official stable under Vega was more interesting.
Theory has a MITB qualifying match next week so it was wise to give him a win so he has a little momentum next Monday.