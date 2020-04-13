WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 13

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After a few weeks of putting on pretaped shows from the Performance Center, WWE has started airing live content again with this week's Raw.

The decision to go back to live shows instead of taping things ahead of time seems strange. WWE has done a good job preventing spoilers from leaking, and taping things across the entire week sounds like a safer option for all of the employees than having everyone there for a live show all at once.

Monday was likely a stressful day for Vince McMahon because of the XFL filing for bankruptcy on top of WWE returning to a live format.

WWE didn't announce any matches before the show on its website like it usually does, so most of this week's broadcast was probably still being written and retooled before Raw went live.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's live episode of Monday Night Raw.