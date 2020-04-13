CeeDee Lamb Spoke to 49ers, Raiders, Jets; Cardinals Predraft Meeting Scheduled

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

With only a week-and-a-half until the 2020 NFL draft, teams are doing their due diligence.

"The Niners, I've talked to them; the Raiders, I've talked to them; the Jets, I've talked to them," former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb disclosed on Instagram Live on Monday (h/t 247Sports' Nick Kosko). "I haven't talked to the Cardinals yet, though. It's throughout Zoom."

