Nick Saban Says 'Joe Burrow's Going to Have a Fantastic Career in the NFL'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Having watched him torch the Alabama secondary in November, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has little doubt about Joe Burrow's potential at the next level.

"I think Joe Burrow's got great vision, does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he's going to go with the ball," Saban said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "He also can extend plays [and] scramble to throw, which I think is really, really important and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So Joe Burrow's going to have a fantastic career in the NFL."

Burrow effectively cemented himself as the presumptive Heisman Trophy winner when he finished 31-of-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 46-41 win over Alabama. He torched the Tide defense in a way few others have since Saban turned the program into a perennial title contender.

The Tigers star is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as well after throwing for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Some might question whether the hype surrounding Burrow has grown out of control. He only started two years in college, and his junior season (2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions) hardly moved the needle.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller isn't among the skeptics. In his most recent big board, Miller ranked Burrow as the second-best player in the draft and gave him a 96 overall grade out of 100.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL draft, but Burrow is the surest thing the Cincinnati Bengals can find at quarterback this offseason as they look for a long-term successor to Andy Dalton.