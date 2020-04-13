John Calipari, Mark Cuban Talk Restarting Kentucky vs. Indiana CBB Series

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Kentucky coach John Calipari yells to his team during a stop in play against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach John Calipari and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed the possibility of reviving the Kentucky vs. Indiana rivalry in the near future on Calipari's Coffee With Cal Facebook Live series.  

Cuban said he was "talking about now" when speaking about the matchup (h/t Mrs. Tyler Thompson of KentuckySportsRadio.com):

"Lexington and Bloomington are so close. We flip a coin, decide where the game is played that way, we get on buses, we take the buses right to whichever arena and then we just throw the ball up with fans or without. Made for TV. If the NCAA doesn't want to go for it, I'll figure it out. I'll get us a TV partner or you have your TV partners. IU's got theirs. Let's just do this. Let's be that first game coming out for college athletics and get the ball rolling."

Calipari responded:

"Hey, without fans, I'm in. And we can do it without fans and, like I said, I offered different places to play but you got it. If that were to start us up and bring everything together—you know, I watched IU. They're going to be really good. You know I lost my whole team, is that why you're doing this? They don't even have a scholarship to give out. They've got all 13 back."

                 

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ziaire Announces Stanford Decision

    School's best recruit since 2007 😲

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ziaire Announces Stanford Decision

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-WNBA Player Becomes Only Female HC at Men's CBB Program

    Tamara Moore was hired as men's basketball coach at Mesabi Range College in Virginia

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ex-WNBA Player Becomes Only Female HC at Men's CBB Program

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dotson Declares for NBA Draft

    Kansas sophomore will declare for the NBA draft with the intent to forgo his final two seasons in college

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dotson Declares for NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Auburn in Running for Two 5-Stars ⭐

    Bruce Pearl's Tigers remain in the running for 2020's No. 3 overall Jalen Green and No. 9 overall Greg Brown. Tap here for a full list of the 2020 class 👉

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Auburn in Running for Two 5-Stars ⭐

    247Sports
    via 247Sports