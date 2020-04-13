John Calipari, Mark Cuban Talk Restarting Kentucky vs. Indiana CBB Series

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach John Calipari and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed the possibility of reviving the Kentucky vs. Indiana rivalry in the near future on Calipari's Coffee With Cal Facebook Live series.

Cuban said he was "talking about now" when speaking about the matchup (h/t Mrs. Tyler Thompson of KentuckySportsRadio.com):

"Lexington and Bloomington are so close. We flip a coin, decide where the game is played that way, we get on buses, we take the buses right to whichever arena and then we just throw the ball up with fans or without. Made for TV. If the NCAA doesn't want to go for it, I'll figure it out. I'll get us a TV partner or you have your TV partners. IU's got theirs. Let's just do this. Let's be that first game coming out for college athletics and get the ball rolling."

Calipari responded:

"Hey, without fans, I'm in. And we can do it without fans and, like I said, I offered different places to play but you got it. If that were to start us up and bring everything together—you know, I watched IU. They're going to be really good. You know I lost my whole team, is that why you're doing this? They don't even have a scholarship to give out. They've got all 13 back."

