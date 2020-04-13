49ers News: Dontae Johnson, Jason Verrett Return to SF on 1-Year Contracts

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A pair of cornerbacks are returning to San Francisco.

The 49ers announced Monday that Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett were each re-signed on one-year deals. They join a cornerback depth chart that also includes Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

