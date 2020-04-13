49ers News: Dontae Johnson, Jason Verrett Return to SF on 1-Year Contracts

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (38) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A pair of cornerbacks are returning to San Francisco.

The 49ers announced Monday that Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett were each re-signed on one-year deals. They join a cornerback depth chart that also includes Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

