The Rock Misses Wrestling, Hogan Responds to Ronda Rousey; Matt Hardy on AEW BTE

The Rock Misses Wrestling

While The Rock will likely never have another WWE match—that's what happens when you're one of the highest-paid actors in the world—that doesn't mean he lacks the itch.

The Rock admitted he misses wrestling while answering fan questions on Instagram Live (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc):

"I do miss wrestling. "I love wrestling. I loved professional wrestling. I loved it. Here's what I loved about it. I loved creating with the pro wrestlers that I had great chemistry with, but the thing I miss the most about professional wrestling is just being able to connect with an audience every night. Every night was just a showcase. I didn't give a s--t about being, as many of you know if you followed my career in pro wrestling, I didn't give a s--t about being the biggest guy, the strongest guy, the loudest guy, the toughest guy, the guy who won all the time, the guy who was the craziest and jumped off the top of the cage, and moonsaults, and all that s--t... no, but by the way, there's a purpose for those guys by the way and many of those guys are my friends. I just always cared about connecting with an audience, that was really the most important thing for me, so I do miss that part about pro wrestling, because there's nothing like it. And there's nothing like being able to listen to an audience, I love it.