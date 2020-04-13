2017 Astros World Series Ring to Be Sold at Auction; Could Go for $20-60K

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, center, and his teammates celebrate during a rally honoring the World Series baseball champions Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A 2017 Houston Astros World Series ring is officially on the auction block.

Gold Auctions told TMZ Sports that a ring belonging to scout David Brito has been placed on the market and is expected to fetch between $20,000 and 60,000. The ring, which is not the same as the one given to players or management, is valued at $10,000.

Of course, the ring will be polarizing on the auction market given its association with the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Some may see the item as one of curiosity and be more likely to bid up the item, while there are some collectors who will undoubtedly see it as tainted and not want it as part of their collection.

Brito's ring is the first 2017 World Series ring to go on the market, so its performance may be a strong indicator of how other Astros memorabilia will perform moving forward.

Video Play Button

Related

    What to Watch in Sports (Replays) This Week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What to Watch in Sports (Replays) This Week

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros 2017 World Series Ring to Be Sold at Auction

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Astros 2017 World Series Ring to Be Sold at Auction

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros' Bregman, Verlander Donate to Houston Food Bank

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Astros' Bregman, Verlander Donate to Houston Food Bank

    Sports Radio 610 AM
    via Sports Radio 610 AM

    The Summer That Saved Baseball

    Remembering the McGwire-Sosa 1998 home run chase and its impact on MLB 👉

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    The Summer That Saved Baseball

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report