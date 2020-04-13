Anonymous GM Bets 40 Percent of Teams Rank CJ Henderson Ahead of Jeff Okudah

Anonymous GM Bets 40 Percent of Teams Rank CJ Henderson Ahead of Jeff OkudahApril 13, 2020
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the presumed top player at his position in the 2020 NFL draft, but one NFL general manager believes Florida corner CJ Henderson could go off the board ahead of him.
"I bet 40 percent of the teams in the league have Henderson higher on their boards than Okudah," the GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Better cover guy."
