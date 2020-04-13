Anonymous GM Bets 40 Percent of Teams Rank CJ Henderson Ahead of Jeff Okudah

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the presumed top player at his position in the 2020 NFL draft, but one NFL general manager believes Florida corner CJ Henderson could go off the board ahead of him.

"I bet 40 percent of the teams in the league have Henderson higher on their boards than Okudah," the GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Better cover guy."

                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

