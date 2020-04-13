Heat's Kendrick Nunn Says He Deserves NBA Rookie of the Year over Ja Morant

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn said he believes he's the right choice for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award this season, saying he feels he's a better choice than Memphis Grizzlies standout Ja Morant.

"I think people will say that [Morant] is Rookie of the Year, but I don't believe it," he told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "The most value should be in the wins. And we're both starting guards on teams, and our team has been holding it down. We're a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.