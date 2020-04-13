Peter King Explains How Teams Will Make Their Selections During 2020 NFL Draft

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft will be handled in a unique way this year, as the entire thing will be handled remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter King of NBC Sports broke down the process that teams will undergo to make their selections:

"Each team's designated drafter will be connected to the league's official Microsoft Teams private and encrypted draft channel, and will make the pick through that channel. There are two fail-safes: A GM can call [NFL's vice president of player personnel Ken] Fiore or a member of his team directly by landline or cell with the pick. Also, there will be a conference call for the length of the draft with club officials muted; the club official designated to make the pick can unmute his/her line and announce the pick. If the pick is made through Microsoft Teams, Fiore or his representative will announce on the conference call that a pick has been made and the next team is on the clock."

