Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Thanks HC Calipari

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the 2020 NBA draft despite having two more years of eligibility.

The sophomore announced his decision Monday in a statement to Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

"I've decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. I want to thank Coach Cal, the entire UK coaching staff and administration, my brothers/teammates, and Big Blue Nation for all your love and support the past two years. I'm grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey."

Quickley led Kentucky with 16.1 points per game during the 2019-20 season, adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Despite Quickley's production, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't list the guard in his postseason top-50 big board.

