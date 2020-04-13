Chris Paul: 'We All Want the Fans to Know We Miss Them as Much as They Miss Us'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

NBA fans have been missing the league while it is on hiatus, but Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul acknowledged it is not a one-way street.

"We all want the fans to know we miss them as much as they miss us," Paul said Sunday on ESPN (h/t Erik Horne of The Athletic).

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus, and there is no date for when the league will return.

Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday the league will be out until at least May.

"Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is we should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," Silver told TNT (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

Paul has tried to keep himself occupied despite no games, taking part in a HORSE competition filled with current and former NBA and WNBA players.

The veteran lost to Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley in the tournament's quarterfinals:

Though Paul acknowledges the time away has been difficult, he still urged his fellow players to follow social distancing rules.

"Not only for our players and league but everyone as a whole. Stay home," the 34-year-old said, per ESPN.