Call of Duty 2020: Florida Mutineers' Top Plays, Prize Money

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

On an Easter weekend, the Call of Duty League has officially resumed its 2020 season. And, fittingly, this weekend's top two teams, the Minnesota Rokkr and Florida Mutineers, rose from the deaths of Friday defeats and went undefeated en route to a grand finals matchup.

Ultimately, it was the Mutineers who filled the Rokkr with some holes on an otherwise wholesome Easter Sunday.

Playing from the comforts of their own homes, the Mutineers dropped a close 2-3 loss to the Toronto Ultra before moving on to a Saturday slate in which they defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 and won their rematch against the Ultra 3-1 as well.

On Sunday, the Mutineers beat a Chicago Huntsmen team that has long stood near the top of the standings in the semifinals before dismantling the Rokkr by the same score in the weekend's grand finals.

Florida has been an impressive, mid-tier team without much true contention confidence. But after such an impressive weekend, they now look poised to pull in at least a portion of the CDL's 2020 $6 million prize purse.

Friday, April 10

Seattle Surge 2-3 Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers 2-3 Toronto Ultra

Chicago Huntsmen 3-0 Minnesota Rokkr

Dallas Empire 3-1 Los Angeles Guerrillas

Saturday, April 11

Paris Legion 1-3 Chicago Huntsmen

Toronto Ultra 2-3 Dallas Empire

Seattle Surge 2-3 Minnesota Rokkr

Florida Mutineers 3-1 Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota Rokkr 3-1 Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers 3-1 Toronto Ultra

Sunday, April 12: Finals

Chicago Huntsmen 1-3 Florida Mutineers

Dallas Empire 1-3 Minnesota Rokkr

Minnesota Rokkr 1-3 Florida Mutineers

Full schedule and standings available here.

Group Play: Mutineers Rise from the Shipwreck

The Ultra edged out Florida on Friday, but the Mutineers went into the rest of their group play matchups Saturday with a vengeance. Against the Guerrillas, Frosty embodied Florida's weekend: faced with unideal odds, he clutched out a 1 vs. 4 and clinched the map win for his team.

Then, against the Ultra, the Mutineers proved that good flanks come in threes. As Maux pulled out a lethal, flanking 3K to gain the edge in the tied series before Havok pulled out another flanking 3K of his own to finish the series off.

Finals: Mutineers Finish What They Started

On Sunday, Florida didn't need flanking heroics or resurrected vengeance. Just balanced offense. They kept things comfortable and light against the Huntsmen in the semifinals, with Skyz denying high ground and the team cruising to a 3-1 victory.

And in the grand finals, the team simply clicked on all cylinders with every player getting in on the bloodthirsty action.

It remains to be seen if this mutiny of the standing by the Mutineers will last, but it is certainly worrisome for opponents. The Huntsmen and Rokkr are each elite teams within the top four of the CDL's 2020 standings, so this is a very encouraging start to online play for Florida.