Look: Lamar Jackson Shows Off Massive New Tattoo Honoring Family

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 12, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Nobody can question how much Lamar Jackson loves his family.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has a new tattoo spread across his whole chest dedicated to his family, and the tattoo artist who inked the reigning NFL MVP shared the backstory on Instagram:

"Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic [people] in the sports world and I'm happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here's your sneak peak #documentary coming soon but honestly I can see why jit might really be the new face of the nfl keep it up my boi"

Jackson's mother, Felicia Jones, has been integral to his success. She saw his potential to be a great NFL quarterback before most everybody else despite his winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy as a standout QB at Louisville:

The 23-year-old's talent was unavoidable last season. He threw for a league-high 36 touchdowns alongside 3,127 yards and just six interceptions across 15 regular-season starts. On top of that, he rushed for 1,206 yards—a single-season record for a quarterback—and seven touchdowns on 176 carries.

The Ravens ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak to finish 14-2 atop the AFC. However, their momentum was halted in the divisional round when sixth-seeded Tennessee upset them 28-12 in Baltimore.

