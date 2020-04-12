Amauri Hardy Commits to Oregon as Graduate Transfer After 3 Years at UNLV

John Locher/Associated Press

The Oregon Ducks have a new piece in their backcourt.

On Sunday, UNLV graduate transfer Amauri Hardy committed to the Pac-12 program over Arkansas after Northern Kentucky transfer Jalen Tate chose the Razorbacks on Friday, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com.

"I have a level of respect for the Oregon program," Hardy said. "It has a known tradition for winning and competing for championships. The amount of resources and connections I will have at my expense will not only allow me to be successful on the court, but off the court after my year spent there."

Hardy arrived at UNLV as a 3-star recruit in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings, after deciding against attending Oklahoma State when Brad Underwood left for Illinois.

He was a secondary contributor during his first season but averaged 13.1 points and 3.5 assists a night in his second, which set him up to be one of the Rebels' leaders in 2019-20. He delivered by averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds a night behind 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from three-point range.

The guard was the team's second-leading scorer behind Bryce Hamilton and turned heads in a number of notable games, including when he poured in 27 points in a nonconference showdown with the Big 12's Kansas State and 17 points in an upset win over San Diego State in February.

It was part of a stretch when he scored in double figures in each of his final nine games of the season.

Oregon can use the help in the backcourt considering All-American guard Payton Pritchard finished his impressive collegiate career following the 2019-20 campaign.

The Ducks made the Sweet 16 in 2019 and were well positioned for another deep March run this year at 24-7 before the NCAA tournament was canceled. They will need Hardy to deliver as a reliable scoring threat in the backcourt if they are going to build on their recent successes in 2020-21.