Video: Tiger Woods Talks 2019 Masters Celebration During Rewatch with Jim Nantz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Sunday was supposed to be the final round of the 2020 Masters had the COVID-19 pandemic not intervened. Instead, fans had the chance to relive Tiger Woods' triumph one year ago.

As the replay unfolded, the 15-time major champion spoke with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz about some of the round's most pivotal moments and lasting images.

Woods explained that he was to some extent unaware of what was happening after his bogey putt on No. 18 sealed the title and went on to speak about how special it was to celebrate with his family:

One turning point in Woods' quest for victory arrived on No. 12, when Francesco Molinari double-bogeyed and Woods sank a tricky putt to save par.

His birdie putt on No. 15 gave him sole possession of first place at 13 under, and he followed with another birdie on No. 16 to fortify his lead. Tiger nearly aced the par-three hole as his tee shot rolled just wide of the cup.

Apparently aces have been hard to come by for the golf legend over the last two decades.

Video Play Button

While it didn't totally make up for the absence of a traditional Masters on Sunday, listening to Woods narrate one of the most improbable results of his illustrious career provided a much-needed fix as the PGA Tour waits to resume action.

