Deion Sanders Was 'Joking' About Todd Gurley Not Wearing No. 21 Falcons Jersey

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Deion Sanders gave Todd Gurley his blessing to wear the No. 21 jersey he made famous with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley previously indicated Sanders had voiced his objections to seeing the 2015 first-round pick don the number for the 2020 NFL season.

"Prime was hatin' on me," Gurley said on 92.9 The Game. "He told me don't wear it. If I was Prime, I wouldn't want nobody be wearing my number either."

The three-time Pro Bowler wore the No. 30 jersey during his five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. With his move to Atlanta, he decided to change things up.

The Falcons haven't exactly kept the No. 21 jersey on ice since Sanders' departure following the 1993 season. Seven players have used the number, with cornerback Desmond Truant the most recent occupant.