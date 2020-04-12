Deion Sanders Was 'Joking' About Todd Gurley Not Wearing No. 21 Falcons Jersey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Deion Sanders gave Todd Gurley his blessing to wear the No. 21 jersey he made famous with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley previously indicated Sanders had voiced his objections to seeing the 2015 first-round pick don the number for the 2020 NFL season.

"Prime was hatin' on me," Gurley said on 92.9 The Game. "He told me don't wear it. If I was Prime, I wouldn't want nobody be wearing my number either."

The three-time Pro Bowler wore the No. 30 jersey during his five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. With his move to Atlanta, he decided to change things up.

The Falcons haven't exactly kept the No. 21 jersey on ice since Sanders' departure following the 1993 season. Seven players have used the number, with cornerback Desmond Truant the most recent occupant.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Deion Sanders Was 'Joking' About Gurley Not Wearing No. 21

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Deion Sanders Was 'Joking' About Gurley Not Wearing No. 21

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

    Maven
    via Maven

    The 25 players drafted in the 2015 first round no longer with the team that chose them

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    The 25 players drafted in the 2015 first round no longer with the team that chose them

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire