Former Cubs All-Star Glenn Beckert Dies at 79; Won Gold Glove in 1968

Former Chicago Cubs second baseman Glenn Beckert died, the team announced Sunday.

Beckert, 79, won a Gold Glove in 1968 and reached four straight All-Star Games from 1969-72. He ended his career with 22 home runs, 360 RBI and a .283/.318/.345 slash line in 1,320 appearances.

The Cubs issued a statement, per the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan:

"Glenn Beckert was a wonderful person who also happened to be an excellent ballplayer. He was a mainstay at second base for the Cubs for nine seasons from 1965-73, earning a spot on four All-Star teams and a reputation for one of the toughest at-bats in the league as evidenced by his low strikeout rate. Glenn more than held his own playing alongside future Hall of Famers and won a Gold Glove for defensive excellence at second base in 1968."

Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins reflected on Beckert's death:

Beckert's best season came in 1968, when he finished with 3.9 WAR, per FanGraphs. He batted .294 and had an MLB-high 98 runs scored en route to finishing ninth in the National League MVP voting, one spot behind teammate Billy Williams.

Beckert was also third in the MLB batting title race in 1971 after hitting .342.

He spent his final two years with the San Diego Padres before retiring after the 1975 season.