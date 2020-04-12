Tiger Woods: 'I Was Starting to Peak' After Back Injury Heading into Masters

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tiger Woods would have been ready to go for the 2020 Masters Tournament had it been held this week as scheduled.

In fact, Woods said he would have been at his peak.

"I was out practicing and subconsciously getting ready—I didn't realize I was getting ready, I just wanted to go out there and have some fun, hit some balls and get out the house," Woods told Jim Nantz on a CBS broadcast Sunday. "It's amazing. I've been doing it for so long, that things were starting to come together, I was starting to peak. Trying to peak four times a year—and I know that the tournament's been postponed, not [to be played] until November, but for some reason I was still peaking anyways. It was kind of funny.

"Just goes to show you, muscle memory."

Woods had not played competitive golf since February's Genesis Open because of back issues. A series of back surgeries nearly ended Woods' career and caused him to miss all eight majors in 2016 and 2017.

Woods returned to competitive golf full time in 2018 and won his first major championship in more than a decade at last year's Masters. He is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history (82) after taking home October's Zozo Championship.

Given both the recent history of the Masters and Woods' own inconsistent play since his full-time return, it seems unlikely he would have repeated. No one has repeated at Augusta since Woods in 2001 and 2002.

That said, if the tournament is played in November as scheduled, it's hard to count out his confidence.