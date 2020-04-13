2020 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Although the NFL is moving forward with its draft as planned, the timing of the 2020 NBA draft is less certain. Scheduled for June 25, the date could be pushed back because many teams are lobbying for the league to delay it.

That's not stopping basketball fans from thinking about the prospects, though. Without the NBA combine or individual workouts, the rumor mill is mostly quiet. But after a 65-game season, roster needs are perfectly clear around the league.

The order is based on the NBA standings, with the full acknowledgement that the lottery will change some picks.

2020 NBA Mock Draft Round 1

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from BKN): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

17. Boston Celtics (from MEM): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from IND): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from HOU): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC): Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

23. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG , Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from MIL): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Fellow backcourt prospects Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony are the most recognizable, but none of them provided the all-around production Tyrese Haliburton did.

As a sophomore at Iowa State, the 6'5" guard averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He shot 41.9 percent from three-point range and 50.4 percent overall, adding a 43.3 clip on two-point jumpers, per Hoop-Math.com.

While his counterparts struggled with efficiency as shooters, Haliburton basically sets the standard in this class.

The question is his health.

In early February, a left wrist injury ended his season after 22 games. Medical evaluations are an important part of the pre-draft process, and NBA teams cannot check on Haliburton right now. However, his recovery seems to be going well.

"I should be good in 4-6 weeks to where I can fully get going," he recently said, per Lily Zhao of WFRV.

Because of his passing ability, shooting range and defensive tools, the 20-year-old has the versatility to play either spot in the backcourt. That should make him appealing for any team, but especially the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

In this mock, Haliburton is pegged to the Bulls. They desperately need to upgrade the backcourt beyond Zach LaVine, 2019 first-round pick Coby White and Tomas Satoransky.

Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

Despite entering the season with little draft-related attention, Onyeka Okongwu wasted no time demanding it.

In the first five games of 2019-20, he collected 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The 19-year-old showed his early success was no fluke, finishing the season with averages of 16.2 points, 8.6 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

That success has led to comparisons with Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo, per ESPN's Mike Schmitz.

"He can switch ball screens," Schmitz said of the 6'9", 245-pound Okongwu. "He can block everything. He finishes everything above the rim. Great touch, great hands."

Will those similarities may be enough for a top-five team to target him? Part of that answer hinges on the perception of Okongwu compared to James Wiseman, who made three appearances before an eligibility issue resulted in him leaving Memphis.

If Wiseman and Dayton's Obi Toppin are the first frontcourt players picked, Okongwu could fall to the Charlotte Hornets at eight.

And they shouldn't let him slip by.

Bismack Biyombo started about half of the season, but he's set to become a free agent and unlikely to return. Okongwu could immediately join the rotation with Cody Zeller and bolster a Charlotte defense that desperately needs a shot-blocker.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.