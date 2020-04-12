Tiger Woods Posts Photo of 'Quarantine Style' Magnolia Lane on Masters Sunday

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2020 Masters has been postponed to November, but Tiger Woods continues to replicate the annual April event during quarantine.

The five-time champion of the event posted a photo Sunday of his own Magnolia Lane—the entrance to Augusta National—on what was originally scheduled to be the final day of the tournament:

Though the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Woods has been doing his best to make himself at home this week. He even took part in the Masters Champions Dinner with his family Tuesday:

"I had exactly the same," he said of the dinner, via ESPN's Bob Harig. "We had steak and chicken pieces, sushi and sashimi. We had cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert. So it was exactly what I was going to serve."

This was the menu the defending champion would have chosen if the schedule had remained as planned.

The added ambience at his house could make it feel more like normal.