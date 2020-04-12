NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Obi Toppin, Top College Prospects

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

Dayton forward Obi Toppin altered his NBA future by returning for his sophomore season and developing into one of the top professional prospects.

The AP National Player of the Year boosted his draft stock the most of any college prospect during the 2019-20 campaign.

Due to his success, Toppin is one of a few players in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft.

Toppin and Georgia's Anthony Edwards are the best prospects who played at least one full season of college basketball.

James Wiseman last played at Memphis, but he only participated in three games before he was handed a suspension and subsequently opted to focus on the draft process.

Edwards and Toppin are the top names from the collegiate scene in line to be a high lottery pick, while a few others are projected to land in the back end of the top 10 behind a handful of international players and Americans who spent the last year abroad.

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ulm (Germany)

10. Phoenix Suns: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

11. San Antonio Spurs: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

23. Miami Heat: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

24. Utah Jazz: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SF, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Toppin was at the forefront of most collegiate highlight reels, as he powered Dayton to an undefeated mark in Atlantic 10 play.

Before the season was called off in March, the Flyers were in contention to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Toppin increased his scoring total from 14.4 points per game to 20 and added 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

He was a consistent 20-point scorer in conference play and stood out at the Maui Invitational against Kansas, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Toppin landing at No. 4 in his latest projection, while ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz project the Dayton star at No. 7.

There is a possibility Toppin's athleticism and shooting ability moves him further up draft boards once he gets a chance to meet with teams either in-person or virtually.

The Golden State Warriors could be intrigued by his skill set, but they may be in the market for more of a pure shooter. Even though Toppin shot over 60 percent from the field in his two college seasons, he shot 39 percent from three-point range as a sophomore.

Atlanta could be the more natural fit for the New York native, as he would add to the team's young core of Trae Young and John Collins.

If the Hawks pair Young and Toppin together, they could have a star duo in place for a long time and attempt to surge up the Eastern Conference standings.

Prediction: No. 4 overall.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards could end up as the top selection if the Warriors keep the best odds to win the lottery.

His offensive prowess at the guard position could be a perfect addition to the Golden State lineup, and it may help ease the scoring pressure put on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game in his lone season at Georgia, but he was unable to power the Bulldogs to SEC success.

He shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Those numbers would have to increase for him to be a contributor from the jump in the NBA.

The main difference between Georgia and wherever he lands is Edwards should not be the primary scorer right away.

In Golden State, that responsibility would be handed to the veteran scorers, while Kevin Love and others hold that title in Cleveland.

Both Wasserman and the ESPN.com duo list Edwards as the first player off the board in the selection process.

Wasserman detailed why Edwards would be the choice for the Warriors if they win the lottery: "He's the popular answer for best prospect in the draft, but he should also fit coach Steve Kerr's system, given his shot-making and interchangeability between positions."

Golden State could go after LaMelo Ball to take over the point, or look to Wiseman to fill up the paint, but from a shooting perspective, Edwards is the best fit.

Prediction: No. 1 overall.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

While Toppin and others moved up the draft board because of their collegiate performances, Cole Anthony dropped positions.

The North Carolina point guard dealt with injuries and inconsistencies strewn throughout the North Carolina roster in his freshman campaign.

Anthony averaged 18.5 points per game in 22 appearances, but his presence in the lineup was not enough to pick the Tar Heels up from their struggles.

The son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony shot 38 percent from the field while earning 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Instead of being in the No. 1 pick discussion, Anthony is in the second tier of lottery prospects alongside a bevy of other guards.

Wasserman projects Anthony will land at No. 6 to the New York Knicks, but they have plenty of options to bolster their guard depth chart. Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Killian Hayes, who was born in the United States and represented France at the international youth levels, are Anthony's top competition.

Anthony could fall to the back end of the top 10, where teams like Phoenix could add him as the best player available.

The best-case scenario for Anthony could be to impress teams in person to prove his rough time at North Carolina was not indicative of how his game will translate to the next level.

Prediction: No. 10 overall.

