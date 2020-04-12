Bill Walton Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Not Michael Jordan, Is CBB's GOAT

Anonymous/Associated Press

Michael Jordan was named college basketball's greatest of all time in a fan vote through ESPN, but Bill Walton disagreed with the results.

"That would be Kareem," Walton told TMZ Sports. "He has the records. He has the three championships."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known as Lew Alcindor when he played for UCLA, was a No. 1 seed in the 64-player bracket but was eliminated in the second round by No. 9 seed Shaquille O'Neal. That was despite an incredible college career that included three NCAA titles in three seasons, plus career averages of 26.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.

Walton joined UCLA a few years later and won two titles in his three seasons, also earning a No. 1 seed in the bracket, but he couldn't make it out of his region that included Jordan as the No. 2 seed.

"Michael Jordan...is one of the greatest players ever, just phenomenal," Walton said.

Despite the high praise, he's siding with his fellow Bruin as the best in history.