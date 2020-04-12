NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jordan Love, Tristan Wirfs, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love will be one of the most intriguing names to watch in the buildup to the 2020 NFL draft.

Love is projected to be the fourth quarterback off the board, but where he lands has been a topic of debate.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler many teams "are doing serious homework" on the signal-caller.

That could be a good sign for Love's draft stock, or it may just be franchises doing extra work on certain prospects to fill out scouting profiles.

While Love is one of the players to watch, the New York Giants are a squad to keep an eye on before the draft begins April 23.

The Giants could go in a few different directions at No. 4, and their selection could alter the direction of the first round.

Latest NFL Draft Rumors

Jordan Love

Fowler mentioned the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and four other teams specifically in his report.

He mentioned that Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, who coached Love at Utah State, has received calls from seven NFL head coaches in a five-day span.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Love to land with the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 in his latest mock draft.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Love falling even further to the Green Bay Packers at No. 30, but there is an expert who believes the Utah State quarterback will be a higher selection.

ESPN.com's Todd McShay predicted Love will land at No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers over Justin Herbert.

If Herbert is the third quarterback chosen, Love could be in for a long wait since there are not many teams with quarterback needs after the Chargers.

New England makes sense because it has Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on its quarterback depth chart.

Bill Belichick could bring in Love to compete with Stidham for the top spot, but he could also look at wide receivers to help ease the transition period from Tom Brady to a new starter.

New Orleans could plan for the future by selecting Love to back up Drew Brees, but that may cause issues with Taysom Hill's camp.

Green Bay might be ready to draft Aaron Rodgers' successor, but it could look in other directions to improve its roster in an attempt to get back to the NFC Championship Game.

One of the other possibilities is a team trading back into the first round to scoop up Love, but that is just one of many potential scenarios floating around Love's future at the moment.

Tristan Wirfs

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman "loves" Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs is one of four premier offensive tackles expected to be chosen in the first 15 selections. Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas from Georgia are the other three.

Adding protection for Daniel Jones should be one of the top goals for the Giants in the draft, but they could face a tough decision at No. 4 since Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is one of the best defenders in the class.

New York could justify going after an offensive tackle over Simmons since it made improvements at linebacker in free agency.

Miller and McShay both have Simmons going to the Giants, while Jeremiah predicted Wirfs will be the selection.

If the decision is to go with Simmons, the Giants would add a versatile defender who can line up in all three tiers of defense and has strong coverage skills. In that situation, the four best pocket protectors might be selected in a row starting with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8.

If the Giants' choice is Wirfs, or another offensive lineman, it would affect how the draft plays out.

Arizona, Jacksonville, Cleveland, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay could all be looking for offensive line help, but that would leave three top offensive tackles on the board.

Simmons dropping past No. 4 could also allow Carolina to take him at No. 7, which would then cause a fall for Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Cesar Ruiz

According to WPVI-TV's Jeff Skversky, the Philadelphia Eagles "have been doing their homework" on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

The Eagles are scheduled to pick at No. 21, and they are widely expected to take a wide receiver.

Miller predicted LSU's Justin Jefferson would be available to the NFC East side in the first round. If the Eagles turn away from wide receiver in the first round, they could take Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen at linebacker.

Selecting Ruiz might be too much of a reach in the first round, especially with Jason Kelce holding a firm grip on the center position.

Miller projected Ruiz would land at No. 31 with the San Francisco 49ers, but there is a chance he falls to the second round.

In that scenario, the Eagles would likely have to trade up from No. 53 to acquire the top center in the draft class.

