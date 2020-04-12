NBA HORSE Competition: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Players Bracket and More

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Fresh off the ending of the Players-only 2K tournament, the NBA keeps finding ways to provide fresh (and safe) content during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will start off its H-O-R-S-E competition Sunday night, with four current NBA players (Trae Young, Mike Conley, Zach LaVine and Chris Paul) taking on past legends (Chauncey Billups, Paul Pierce) and WNBA greats (Tamika Catchings, Allie Quigley).

For those looking at the participant list and concerned that LaVine will just dunk his way to victories, no worries; there is no dunking allowed.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the first-round matchups for Sunday and preview what's to come.

First-round matchups

Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

Mike Conley vs. Tamika Catchings

Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

TV Schedule

First round: April 12, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Semifinals: April 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Championship: April 16, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN

Stream available at Watch ESPN

Preview

Let's start off by saying the obvious: We have no idea what to expect here. The last time the NBA tried out a H-O-R-S-E competition, it was an incredible All-Star weekend snoozefest that came and went—and no one was clamoring for it to come back.

Here is to hoping the product we're getting this time around will be more fun and filled with the type of ridiculous attempts that made the playground game so fun growing up.

As for picking a favorite, we'll get a much better idea of what to expect after the opening round. We'll be able to scout what type of H-O-R-S-E competitor each player is and assess their likelihood of hoisting what might be the only basketball-related championship the NBA hands out in 2020.

For now? Apologies to the four others, but we're going with a straight sweep of current NBA players. Smart money might even be on them being blowouts.

Billups last played competitive basketball in 2014. Pierce has been out since 2017. Catchings hasn't suited up in nearly a decade. These three will be going against current NBA players who are keeping themselves in shape and their games honed for the event the season resumes.

Billups, Pierce and Catchings may still be putting up shots on a regular basis, but there is no chance they're doing the daily work of a current NBA star. The chasm here is much too great. Not to be an ageist, but younger players are going to have a natural advantage when it comes to adding feats of athleticism to their attempts.

Paul and Quigley is the best on-paper matchup, given they're both of a similar age and current players. Quigley is one of the best three-point shooters in the WNBA and might be able to knock down some shots to put the pressure on Paul. That said, we're giving a slight advantage to Paul on the basis of have you seen Chris Paul?

The dude is a maniacal competitor and one of the three or four greatest point guards in NBA history. Not a change I'm picking against him. Quigley has the best chance at an upset, but the likelihood is still somewhere down in the 25 percent range.