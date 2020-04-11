Rhys Hoskins Goes 2-2, Niko Goodrum Shines on MLB The Show Players League

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Day 2 of the MLB The Show Players League saw Detroit Tigers outfielder Niko Goodrum and Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Jon Duplantier end the evening with matching 3-1 records to pace the six teams that played Saturday.

Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins each went 2-2, and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey and Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo finished 1-3.

Here's a look at the Saturday scores.

Scores

Tigers (Goodrum) 5, Angels (Buttrey) 1

Tigers (Goodrum) 1, Mariners (Edwards) 0

Tigers (Goodrum) 6, D-backs (Duplantier) 4

D-backs (Duplantier) 2, Phillies (Hoskins) 1

D-backs (Duplantier) 4, Angels (Buttrey) 2

D-backs (Duplantier) 5, A's (Luzardo) 4

Mariners (Edwards) 5, Phillies (Hoskins) 3

Mariners (Edwards) 4, Angels (Buttrey) 3

Phillies (Hoskins) 5, A's (Luzardo) 1

Phillies (Hoskins) 4, Tigers (Goodrum) 3

A's (Luzardo) 7, Mariners (Edwards) 3

Angels (Buttrey) 2, A's (Luzardo) 1

Most of the games Saturday were closely contested, with a few ending in walk-off fashion.

Duplantier's D-backs notably took home a 5-4 win against Luzardo's A's when catcher Carson Kelly smacked a walk-off home run.

Arizona notably lived on the edge throughout its entire four-game set, with each of their games finishing with one- or two-run margins.

Elsewhere, Hoskins spoiled Goodrum's attempt to go 4-0 after a walk-off single.

Goodrum would have joined Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as the only two players thus far to go 4-0 in the league.

Twelve of the 30 players taking part in this 29-game season have gone through four-game sets thus far. Six more teams will make their debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, and the rest will kick-start their campaigns Monday.

The tournament is being held in the midst of MLB's delayed start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only one person can win the league's World Series, but each player will get $5,000 donated in his name to his baseball city's local Boys & Girls Clubs. The champ will net an extra $25,000 donation.