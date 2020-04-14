Knicks Rumors: 'Several Coaches' Believe Tom Thibodeau Will Be NY's Next HC

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If the New York Knicks move on from interim head coach Mike Miller after this season, one name to keep an eye on for the full-time job is Tom Thibodeau.

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, "several coaches and people with a vetted interest" in the hire believe Knicks president Leon Rose will go with Thibodeau if he decides not to bring Miller back.

Ever since Rose took over the Knicks' basketball operations department in March, Thibodeau has been connected to the organization as a coaching candidate.

On March 2, the day Rose was officially hired, NBA reporter Frank Isola noted he and Thibodeau have been close for two decades.

Miller began this season as an assistant on head coach David Fizdale's staff. The 55-year-old was named interim head coach Dec. 6 when Fizdale was fired after a 4-18 start.

The Knicks were 17-27 in 44 games under Miller before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thibodeau has worked as a television analyst for ESPN since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in January 2019. He owns a 352-246 career record as a head coach between the T-Wolves and Chicago Bulls.

In five seasons with the Bulls from 2010 to 2015, Thibodeau led the team to the playoffs every year and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011.