Nia Jax Says She'll Risk Career for Chance to Knock Ronda Rousey 'The F--k Out'

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Nia Jax wants a chance to take out Ronda Rousey, even if it means ruining her WWE career.

Rousey offended many wrestlers and fans in the WWE when she referred to the sport as fake in an interview on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast (warning: NSFW language).

"I love the WWE," Rousey said. "I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater."

She also said some of the fans were "f--king ungrateful," which led to her extended absence from the organization.

The former UFC star won the Raw Women's Championship, but she last appeared in a match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

While she did get some blowback from her comments about WWE, Rousey doubled down by referring to herself as a "real fighter."

Jax clearly remains offended by the notion and wants to get even in the ring, even if the company tells her otherwise.