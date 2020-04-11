Olympian Simone Biles Does 'Handstand Challenge' in Twitter Video

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Leave it to one of the most iconic U.S. Olympic athletes to take a fun viral challenge to the next level.

Gymnast Simone Biles gave the Handstand Challenge her best shot Saturday and came away the clear winner. While holding herself upright for nearly a minute with her legs in the air, the four-time Olympic gold medalist used her feet to take off her sweatpants.

Biles' upper-body and core strength has always been awe-inspiring. This is just the latest example.

While other celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland had to balance themselves against a wall to put a shirt on, Biles relied only on herself and one-upped them both.

Not even Spider-Man could balance as well as Biles.

It might not be an Olympic medal, but Biles definitely won this social media challenge. Everyone else, as usual with her, is competing for second place.