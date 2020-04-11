LeSean McCoy Looking at a 'Couple Teams' in Free Agency, Wants a 'Winning' Club

Steven Senne/Associated Press

After winning his first Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season, LeSean McCoy is once again hoping to play for a contender:

"I have a couple teams that I'm looking at. I'm just waiting for the right moment," McCoy said.

The running back noted free agency has been difficult for him without visits, which were disallowed because of the coronavirus, but he plans to sign with a squad near the draft at the end of April.

McCoy earned six Pro Bowl selections in his 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills but was released ahead of the 2019 season. He latched on with the Chiefs and appeared in 13 games while totaling 646 yards from scrimmage.

Though his 465 rushing yards were a career low, he played well—with 4.6 yards per carry and five total touchdowns.

The veteran saw a diminished role as the year progressed, however, with Damien Williams retaking the starting spot after a return from a rib injury. McCoy was inactive for the Super Bowl.

With Kansas City picking up Williams' option and Darwin Thompson potentially getting a bigger role, the team is likely set at running back.

McCoy appears to still have options and will look to join a contender when he sees the right deal.

Either way, retirement doesn't seem near for the 31-year-old. He said he wants to play two more years, although he could follow Frank Gore's advice to "never put a ceiling" on his career.