Michael Avenatti Temporarily Released from NY Prison Because of Coronavirus

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in New York. A California businessman who enlisted Avenatti to help his friend deal with two corrupt Nike executives testified Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, that he reacted with shock and horror when he learned the attorney was threatening to go public with his information. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

U.S. district court judge James Selna ruled Saturday that attorney Michael Avenatti, who was convicted of attempting to extort over $20 million from Nike, should be released from custody for 90 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kara Scannell of CNN reported Avenatti will be released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City after his lawyers argued he was at risk of suffering serious complications if he contracted COVID-19. Avenatti had pneumonia last year.

He'll have to spend 14 days in quarantine before receiving clearance to travel to a friend's home in California on $1 million bond, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Avenatti faces up to 42 years in prison when he's sentenced in June on charges of attempted extortion and honest services fraud after being found guilty in February, according to Schlabach.

"I think he's in a bit of a state of shock," defense attorney Danya Perry told reporters after the verdict. "But he's a fighter, as you all know, and he's staying strong."

The 49-year-old California native has pleaded not guilty on separate indictments related to the alleged embezzlement of $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels, per Scannell. Those trials are scheduled for later this year.

Video Play Button

Avenatti must wear an an electronic monitoring device and avoid using the internet for the duration of his temporary release, per Schlabach.

He'll be expected back at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in July.

Related

    Purdue's Matt Haarms' Top 10 Schools

    Tap to see his list

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Purdue's Matt Haarms' Top 10 Schools

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Green Pushes Commitment

    247's No. 3 overall player committing April 17 on IG Live, took official visits to Auburn, FSU, Memphis, Oregon and USC

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Jalen Green Pushes Commitment

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Draft Could Get Pushed Back

    Teams are trying to convince the league to move the draft from June 25 until 'no sooner than August 1'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: NBA Draft Could Get Pushed Back

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. to Draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. to Draft

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report