Jayson Tatum: Steph Curry 'Changed the Game,' Already All-Time Top-20 NBA Player

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball over Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a game at TD Garden on January 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is already one of the 20 best players in NBA history because his three-point shooting "changed the game."

Tatum praised Curry during an Instagram Live session Friday:

The Warriors superstar is certainly building a resume deserving of a place among the all-time greats.

He's accumulated three NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player Awards, six All-Star appearances and six All-NBA selections (three First Team, two Second Team and one Third Team) along with numerous other team and individual accolades.

Statistically, he still has some work to do during the second half of his career, though.

Curry ranks 76th in regular-season win shares and 30th in playoff win shares despite the Dubs' dynastic run in recent years, per Basketball Reference.

Last April, the 32-year-old Ohio native named his top-five players in NBA history:

Video Play Button

Debates about the greatest players of all time are helping pass the time while the 2019-20 season remains delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.   

