Ex-Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Talks Possible Broadcasting Role, Cam Newton, More

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who retired from the NFL in January, said Friday he'd like to remain involved in football.

Kuechly told NBC Sports' Mike Tirico (via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer) he's interested in entering the broadcasting world:

"I think when guys come in on Fridays and Saturdays and you talk to the production crew, you talk to guys like (Jason) Witten and guys that have played, like (Tony) Romo and Ronde (Barber) ... Those guys, you can tell that they played at a high level and they still have the ability to stay involved with the game. I think that part is something that's attractive to me."



Kuechly was one of the NFL's most decorated defenders during his eight-year career with the Panthers. He was named the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, went to seven Pro Bowls and earned seven All-Pro selections (five First Team and two Second Team).

The 28-year-old Boston College product confirmed to Tirico his retirement was based on his feelings at the end of the 2019 campaign and not Carolina's wide-scale changes, including the departures of longtime head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton.

Kuechly vouched for Newton's ability to produce as a high-end playmaker when healthy as the dual-threat QB remains a free agent ahead of the 2020 NFL draft in late April:

"I think Cam, he gets back to being healthy, he's still a dangerous threat. You look at what he's done in the past couple years, minus his injuries, he's been fantastic for us, I think the thing that makes Cam special is what he can do inside the pocket but also what you can do with his legs. To me, you know, once he gets everything back healthy, he's gonna be back to where he was before."

The Ohio native explained he'll probably miss playing when next season gets underway, but he walked away knowing he's got a "long life to live."

"Hopefully I can find a way to stay involved in football somehow," he told Tirico.

If Kuechly doesn't land a television or radio gig, he'd be an intriguing candidate as a linebackers coach with the potential to rise up a coaching staff in the years ahead.