NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Most Underrated 1st-Round Prospects

Vernon Carey Jr. turned himself into one of the top paint players in men's college basketball, but he is not valued as much as other frontcourt prospects entering the 2020 NBA draft.

The Duke center is predicted by most experts to land at the bottom of the first round, but there are some qualities to his game that may entice teams to take him higher than his current projection.

The same can be said about Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr., who had one of the more underrated seasons in the SEC on a team that was more than willing to shoot a high number of three-pointers.

With the predraft process just beginning, both players should have opportunities to improve their respective draft stocks before the event takes place.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ulm (Germany)

10. Phoenix Suns: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

11. San Antonio Spurs: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

23. Miami Heat: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

24. Utah Jazz: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SF, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Predictions For Underrated 1st-Round Prospects

Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Carey's strengths come on the offensive end of the hardwood.

In his freshman campaign at Duke, he averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. To be successful at the next level, Carey needs to improve his defense and become a better three-point shooter.

The current shortcomings in his game have draft experts projecting Carey to be selected in the final third of the opening round. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Carey landing at No. 30 in his latest mock draft, while ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz have the center going at No. 27.

While taking a center with some limitations at the moment feels like a risk, it is worth remembering that Carey is just 19 years old and can polish his game as he grows into his frame more. If he is able to adapt to the NBA and add to the offensive foundation he has already built, Carey could be a steal for a contender in the final 10 picks of the first round.

The Boston Celtics could be the best spot for development as their three first-round picks could allow them to pick up more pro-ready prospects before taking a chance on Carey. The New York Knicks could be another good landing spot for Carey, as he could receive a good chunk of playing time to come into his own.

Projection: No. 27 overall

Kira Lewis Jr., G, Alabama

Lewis is another young player coming out of college who could be a key contributor in the NBA because of his scoring ability.

He was one of a few guards who benefited from the fast-paced style implemented by Nate Oats at Alabama. Lewis improved his points per game, field-goal percentage and three-point shooting from his freshman to sophomore year. He shot 45.9 percent from the field while attempting 86 more shots, and he averaged 18.5 points per game.

The Alabama sophomore produced a strong finish to the campaign, reaching the 20-point mark in five of his final eight games.

There is a wide range of variance among experts regarding Lewis' position in the draft.

Wasserman has Lewis going at No. 15 to the Orlando Magic; CBS Sports' Kyle Boone has him joining the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 20; and Givony and Schmitz project him at No. 24 to the Utah Jazz.

Once NBA personnel get a better look at Lewis, he could move up draft boards because of his prowess beyond the arc, but he will face plenty of competition in a draft class loaded with guards.

Projection: No. 17 overall

