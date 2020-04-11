NFL Draft 2020 Prospects: Predictions for Jeff Okudah, CJ Henderson, Top DBs

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Defensive back may not be an in-demand position at the front end of the first round at the 2020 NFL draft, but by the time the first day ends, there should be a handful of secondary players off the board.

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the top secondary prospect. Most experts believe he will land with the Detroit Lions at No. 3.

CJ Henderson, a corner out of Florida, should be the next defensive back chosen, but he may have to wait some time since teams have to fill needs at offensive line and wide receiver.

Once Henderson is taken in the middle of the first round, a run on cornerbacks and safeties should happen, with the Alabama pair of Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs, the LSU duo of Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit and TCU's Jeff Gladney among the best available prospects.

Predictions For Top Defensive Backs

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The natural fit for Okudah is Detroit as the replacement for Darius Slay.

Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and a fifth-round selection. He was then handed a contract extension by the NFC East side.

With Slay gone, the Lions need someone to combine with free-agent signing Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman at corner.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Okudah as his No. 3 prospect in the 2020 draft class behind his college teammate Chase Young and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who are projected to be the top two selections.

Detroit had to improve its defense this offseason after giving up the second-most total yards and the highest amount of passing yards in 2019.

Although the Lions lost Slay, they picked up a veteran corner in Trufant and have Coleman, who had 13 passes defended in 2019, in place to help groom Okudah.

The Ohio State corner does not have many flaws in his game and is already earning comparisons to top defensive backs, with NFL Network's Charley Casserly putting him in the same category as Jalen Ramsey and a few others:

Okudah only had three interceptions in his three seasons with the Buckeyes, but that was because of his excellent coverage skills, as Miller pointed out:

The only factor preventing Okudah from landing at No. 3 is a possible trade made with one of the quarterback-hungry teams.

Even if the Lions drop down to No. 5 or No. 6 in a potential deal with the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers, it could find Okudah there since the New York Giants could go with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons or an offensive tackle at No. 4.

Prediction: Detroit holds on to No. 3 and takes Okudah.

CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

There is more variance on where Henderson lands because of the multiple directions the first round could go in.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. has Henderson landing at No. 12 with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miller projects him to go at No. 16 to the Atlanta Falcons, and ESPN.com's Todd McShay has the Dallas Cowboys choosing the Florida corner at No. 17.

The Raiders have a larger need at corner after they failed to come to a free-agent agreement with Eli Apple, but they could be in the market for a wide receiver at No. 12.

If the draft falls in their favor, the Raiders could get to choose between the top three wide receivers with the first of their two opening-round selections.

Atlanta is the more likely destination for Henderson since it has a need at the position following Trufant's departure.

The Falcons should not have to sweat too much about Henderson's availability since the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos could go after wide receivers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for protection for Tom Brady.

Trufant led the Falcons with four interceptions in 2019 despite playing only nine games. They still have Damontae Kazee at the position, but they need more quality there.

Henderson did not have an interception in his junior season after producing six in his first two years in the SEC, but he had 11 passes defended in 2019.

He was in a similar situation to Okudah where his coverage skills turned opposing quarterbacks away from his side of the field.

If Atlanta passes on him, Henderson may land with the Cowboys, who could dip into the secondary during the draft.

Prediction: Henderson goes to Atlanta at No. 16.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The first safety selected April 23 could be the fifth player from Alabama off the board.

McKinney should draw attention from the Miami Dolphins at No. 18 as they try to bolster their secondary around free-agent signing Byron Jones.

The Dolphins, who own the most first-round picks with three, allowed the seventh-most passing yards in 2019.

If McKinney is added at No. 18. the Dolphins would fill one of the remaining voids on their defense and could be inclined to approach the No. 26 pick with a more offensive focus.

McShay has McKinney landing with the Dolphins, while Miller has the safety going one pick after that to the Raiders.

Las Vegas may be less inclined to pursue McKinney after it signed Damarious Randall in free agency and it attacked that position in the first round a year ago by taking Johnathan Abram.

When McKinney is chosen, he will join Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy as first-round picks out of Alabama.

There is a chance that total ends up at six if Diggs follows McKinney off the board during a potential run of secondary players.

Prediction: Miami selects McKinney at No. 18.

